Kia Motors has confirmed that its upcoming compact SUV, the Sonet, will go on sale in India sometime between August-October, according to Carandbike.
To recall, the vehicle was unveiled in the country at the 2020 Auto Expo held in February and is tipped to share its engine specifications with the Hyundai Venue.
Here's everything you need to know.
Exteriors
Kia Sonet: At a glance
The Kia Sonet comes with an eye-catching look, featuring a honeycomb mesh grille, a muscular front bonnet with sculpted lines, angular looking headlights, and an attractive paint job.
It has an impressive side profile with roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and diamond-cut alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. On the rear, there is a single connected lighting panel.
Information
Power and performance
The Sonet will come with three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter GDi turbo-petrol. Transmission options on the sub-compact SUV will be handled either by a six-speed manual gearbox or a DCT automatic unit with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) system.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
Inside, the Sonet sub-compact SUV comes with a five-seater cabin that has an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and some segment-first features like sun blinds as well as ventilated seats.
It also has a push-button start-stop function, wireless charging, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Kia's UVO connected car technology.
Information
What about the pricing?
As far as the pocket pinch is concerned, the sub-compact Kia Sonet SUV is expected to be priced between Rs. 7-12 lakh. At this price point, it will take on the likes of Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.