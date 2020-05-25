For motorcycle lovers, 2020 holds several surprises in store. From the Ducati Panigale V2 to Triumph Bonneville T120 Black and the BMW S1000 XR, there are many premium two-wheelers lined up to hit the Indian roads soon after the lockdown is lifted. Here, in this compilation, we take a look at some of the new bikes set to grace our shores later this year.

Bike #1 Triumph Street Triple R: Expected to cost Rs. 9.5 lakh

Triumph plans to launch its Street Triple R model in June, subject to the COVID-19 situation at the time. The bike sits on a semi-faired frame and comes with split headlights, black alloy wheels, and a digital instrument console. It packs a BS6-compliant 765cc engine, which produces 118PS of power and 77Nm of peak torque. For safety, it gets dual-channel ABS.

Bike #2 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black: Expected to cost Rs. 10 lakh

Triumph India also plans to launch the T120 Black motorcycle sometime around June this year. It will retain the retro design of the T120 but the chrome finish across the bike will be replaced with an all murdered-out design. It will also offer a digital-analog instrument console, leather seats, and spoked wheels. The motorcycle will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1,200cc engine.

Bike #3 Ducati Panigale V2: Expected to cost Rs. 16 lakh

The Ducati Panigale V2 will be launched in India around August-September. It sports an eye-catching fully-faired look with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster. The sports tourer also gets a BS6-compliant 955cc engine that produces 155hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 104Nm. For road safety, it gets disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.

Bike #4 BMW S1000 XR: Likely to cost around Rs. 18.50 lakh