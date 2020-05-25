The 2020 Honda WR-V (facelift) has been spotted at a dealership stockyard in India, hinting at its imminent launch in the country. The updated crossover was supposed to be launched in April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Moreover, the upcoming WR-V will be available in two trims and interested buyers can pre-book the car at a token amount of Rs. 21,000.

Exteriors 2020 Honda WR-V: At a glance

The Honda WR-V (facelift) will come with a refreshed horizontal-slat grille at the front, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and silver-colored faux skid plates. It will also sport alloy wheels with a wheelbase of 2,555mm, blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, chrome-covered door handles, blacked wheel arches and LED taillamps with smoked treatment.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

On the inside, the 2020 Honda WR-V will have a five-seater cabin with electric sunroof, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. For connectivity purposes, it will have a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car will get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, and rear parking camera.

Engine Power and performance

The Honda WR-V (facelift) will come with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol motor will be a 1.2-liter i-VTEC unit which will generate 89bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 110Nm. Meanwhile, the 1.5-liter i-DTEC diesel mill will churn out 99bhp of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque. Both engines will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Information What about the pricing?