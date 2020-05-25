Triumph Motorcycles has commenced the pre-bookings for its upcoming high-end adventure tourer, the Tiger 900, in India. While the final prices haven't been announced yet, interested buyers can pre-order the bike by paying a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The new Tiger 900, set to replace its predecessor, the Tiger 800, offers better performance, features, and an updated design. Here's our roundup.

Design Triumph Tiger 900: At a glance

The Tiger 900 sports a naked design and sits on a light-weight tubular steel frame. It has a slim LED headlamp, a tall windscreen, knuckle guards, and an upswept exhaust. The off-road suited Rally model sports wire-spoked wheels with tubeless tires, while the touring-friendly GT has alloy wheels. Furthermore, the Tiger 900 houses a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Power Power and performance

The Tiger 900 is powered by a BS6-compliant 888cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out 93.9bhp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and 87Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Tiger 900 comes with as many as six riding modes including Rain, Road, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro, Sport, and Rider (user-configurable).

Safety Safety and suspension

For safety, the Triumph Tiger 900 offers disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS as well as traction and cruise control for a better driving experience. The suspension duties on the adventure tourer are taken care of by a 45mm upside-down telescopic fork on the front and a Showa mono-shock suspension at the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?