In an interaction with Autocar, the business head of Hyundai India has confirmed that the Tucson (facelift) will be the company's first launch in the country once the nationwide lockdown is lifted. To recall, the premium SUV had made its debut in India at the 2020 Auto Expo, sporting some mechanical upgrades and cosmetic changes. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai Tucson: At a glance

The facelifted Hyundai Tucson will retain the silhouette of the outgoing BS4 but with some design tweaks. It will feature an updated cascading grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, new front and rear bumpers, and LED light fitments. On the sides, it will be flanked by radial alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, and indicator-mounted ORVMs.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Hyundai Tucson (facelift) will come with a five-seater cabin with dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, height-adjustable driver's seat, and multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. For connectivity, the SUV will get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel equipped with Hyundai's Blue Link connected car technology and wireless charging facility. The car will have six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Engine Power and performance

Hyundai Tucson (facelift) will be available in BS6-compliant petrol and turbo-diesel engine variants. The 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine will generate 150hp and 192Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-liter turbo-diesel unit will churn out 182hp and 400Nm of torque. Both motors will come mated with torque-converter automatic gearboxes, with all-wheel drive to be available on the top-spec (GLS) diesel variant.

Pricing What about pricing?