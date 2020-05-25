In a conversation with CarandBike, a senior Maruti Suzuki India official has confirmed that the company's highly-anticipated S-Cross petrol variant will be launched in the country soon. As per the report, certain dealerships in Mumbai have started accepting bookings for the upcoming crossover for a refundable token amount of Rs. 11,000. To recall, the updated S-Cross was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Exteriors Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: At a glance

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (petrol) will bear a design similar to the outgoing BS4 model, featuring an attractive front fascia with a vertical-slat chrome grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and angular headlamps. The vehicle will have an impressive side profile comprising auto-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, blacked-out wheel arches, roof rails, and alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The upcoming S-Cross will offer a spacious five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, leather seats, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The crossover will also get a smart key with push-button start, and a new 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, it will have twin airbags, and rear parking sensors.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (petrol) will be powered by a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine, paired to a five-speed manual or four-speed torque converter gearbox. The engine will be equipped with SHVS mild-hybrid motor to generate 112bhp of maximum power and 134Nm of peak torque.

Pricing What about pricing and availability?