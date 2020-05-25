-
In a conversation with CarandBike, a senior Maruti Suzuki India official has confirmed that the company's highly-anticipated S-Cross petrol variant will be launched in the country soon.
As per the report, certain dealerships in Mumbai have started accepting bookings for the upcoming crossover for a refundable token amount of Rs. 11,000.
To recall, the updated S-Cross was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.
-
Exteriors
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: At a glance
-
The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (petrol) will bear a design similar to the outgoing BS4 model, featuring an attractive front fascia with a vertical-slat chrome grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and angular headlamps.
The vehicle will have an impressive side profile comprising auto-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, blacked-out wheel arches, roof rails, and alloy wheels.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The upcoming S-Cross will offer a spacious five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, leather seats, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The crossover will also get a smart key with push-button start, and a new 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.
For safety, it will have twin airbags, and rear parking sensors.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (petrol) will be powered by a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine, paired to a five-speed manual or four-speed torque converter gearbox. The engine will be equipped with SHVS mild-hybrid motor to generate 112bhp of maximum power and 134Nm of peak torque.
-
Pricing
What about pricing and availability?
-
Though the company is yet to announce any official details regarding the pricing of the S-Cross (petrol), it is expected to be priced at a premium over the outgoing BS4 model which retails in the Rs. 8.8-11.43 lakh price range.
Moreover, much like the diesel variant, the car will be sold across all NEXA dealerships in the country.