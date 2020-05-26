MG Motor's upcoming Hector Plus has been spotted testing near its Halol plant, suggesting that the premium SUV could go official in India soon. To recall, the car was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and was supposed to go on sale in April. However, it got delayed because of the COVID-19 lockdown. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors MG Hector Plus: At a glance

Dimensionally, the MG Hector Plus will be slightly longer than the regular model but without any change in the wheelbase. As for the design, it will offer SUV-sized proportions with a glossy black grille, a minimalist bonnet with sculpted lines, a revamped rear bumper, roof rails, and alloy wheels. Further, it will have new LED fitments for the headlights, DRLs, and tail lamps.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the MG Hector Plus will offer three rows of seating with a six-seat or seven-seat configuration. Other features should be identical to the regular Hector model. Hence, we can expect it to get a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, six airbags, and a 10.39-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth and Android Auto.

Engine Power and performance

The MG Hector Plus will come in two BS6-compliant engine options: a Fiat-sourced 2.0-liter diesel unit and an in-house 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol. However, the power figures of these mills are not known as of now. Both the motors will come mated with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the petrol variant likely to get a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) gearbox as optional.

Information What about the price?