Czech automaker Skoda has finally launched the 2020 Rapid 1.0 TSI sedan in India. The updated model, available in five variants of Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo, gets some new features as well as a few cosmetic changes. To recall, bookings for the new car had begun in March, prior to the lockdown. Here are more details.

Exteriors Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI: At a glance

The Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI offers an eye-catching design featuring a chrome-covered vertical slat grille, trapezoidal air vents, and a muscular bumper with sculpted lines. The vehicle has an impressive side profile with indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch radial alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. Moreover, it also gets automatic headlights and wipers, LED DRLs, and a boot lip spoiler.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Rapid 1.0 TSI offers a luxurious five-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The car houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink. For safety, the car gets features like airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear camera.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Skoda Rapid is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine which generates 110hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. This motor comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, a six-speed torque converter automatic option is expected to come soon. Further, the sedan has an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-rated mileage figure of 18.97km/liter.

Information What about the pricing?