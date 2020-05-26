-
Czech automaker Skoda has finally launched the 2020 Rapid 1.0 TSI sedan in India. The updated model, available in five variants of Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo, gets some new features as well as a few cosmetic changes.
To recall, bookings for the new car had begun in March, prior to the lockdown.
Here are more details.
-
Exteriors
Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI: At a glance
-
The Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI offers an eye-catching design featuring a chrome-covered vertical slat grille, trapezoidal air vents, and a muscular bumper with sculpted lines.
The vehicle has an impressive side profile with indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch radial alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.
Moreover, it also gets automatic headlights and wipers, LED DRLs, and a boot lip spoiler.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
Inside, the Rapid 1.0 TSI offers a luxurious five-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The car houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink.
For safety, the car gets features like airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear camera.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The 2020 Skoda Rapid is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine which generates 110hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque.
This motor comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, a six-speed torque converter automatic option is expected to come soon.
Further, the sedan has an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-rated mileage figure of 18.97km/liter.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI starts at Rs. 7.49 lakh for the base-end Rider model and goes up to Rs. 11.79 lakh for the top-spec Monte Carlo trim. At this price point, it takes on the rivals like Volkswagen Vento, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City.