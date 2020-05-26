Skoda has finally launched the much-anticipated 2020 edition of the Superb in India. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 30 lakh, which is about Rs. 4 lakh more than the outgoing model. The flagship sedan is available in Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K) variants, and it comes with an updated design, a powerful turbo-petrol engine, and a host of new features.

Exteriors 2020 Skoda Superb: At a glance

The 2020 Skoda Superb gets a refreshed vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, trapezoidal air dams, and new LED headlamps. It has an impressive side profile with blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, chrome embellishment around the windows, and updated 17-inch alloy wheels. Further, the L&K variant is offered in five color options, while the Sportline model comes in three shades.

Interiors 2020 Skoda Superb: A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the 2020 Superb has a premium cabin with dual-tone black-and-beige upholstery for the L&K and an all-black finish for the Sportline model. It has powered and ventilated seats at the front, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, 11-speaker Canton audio system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. The car also gets airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a hands-free parking feature.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Superb is powered by a 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine that generates 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that comes as standard. Further, it can accelerate from 0-100km/hr in 7.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 239km/hr. As for fuel efficiency, the sedan offers a claimed mileage of 15.10km/liter.

Information What about the pricing?