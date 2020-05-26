-
Skoda has finally launched the much-anticipated 2020 edition of the Superb in India. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 30 lakh, which is about Rs. 4 lakh more than the outgoing model.
The flagship sedan is available in Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K) variants, and it comes with an updated design, a powerful turbo-petrol engine, and a host of new features.
Exteriors
2020 Skoda Superb: At a glance
The 2020 Skoda Superb gets a refreshed vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, trapezoidal air dams, and new LED headlamps.
It has an impressive side profile with blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, chrome embellishment around the windows, and updated 17-inch alloy wheels.
Further, the L&K variant is offered in five color options, while the Sportline model comes in three shades.
Interiors
2020 Skoda Superb: A peek inside the cabin
Inside, the 2020 Superb has a premium cabin with dual-tone black-and-beige upholstery for the L&K and an all-black finish for the Sportline model.
It has powered and ventilated seats at the front, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, 11-speaker Canton audio system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system.
The car also gets airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a hands-free parking feature.
Engine
Power and performance
The 2020 Superb is powered by a 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine that generates 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque.
Transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that comes as standard.
Further, it can accelerate from 0-100km/hr in 7.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 239km/hr. As for fuel efficiency, the sedan offers a claimed mileage of 15.10km/liter.
Information
What about the pricing?
The price of the 2020 Skoda Superb (facelift) starts at Rs. 29.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 32.99 lakh. At this price point, it takes on the Toyota Camry Hybrid and entry-level sedans offered by German brands like Audi, BMW, and Mercedez-Benz.