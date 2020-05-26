Alongside the updated Rapid and Superb sedans, Skoda has launched the 2020 Karoq SUV in India. It replaces the company's Yeti model in the country and is placed below the Kodiaq, the flagship seven-seater SUV. The new Karoq comes with some design tweaks, a turbo-petrol engine, and a host of new features. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Skoda Karoq: At a glance

The 2020 Skoda Karoq looks like a slightly scaled-down Kodiaq, retaining the same design, sharp detailing, and clean-cut lines. It comes with the company's signature Buttery wings-like grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, you will see 17-inch alloy wheels, silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and body-colored ORVMs with integrated turn indicators.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Skoda Karoq offers a five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, configurable ambient lighting, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. There's also a fully-digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. For safety, the SUV gets nine airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

Engine Power and performance

The Skoda Karoq is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol TSI engine, which generates 150hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. This motor comes paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission gearbox, which powers the front wheels. Further, it has a WLTP-rated mileage figure of 14.49km/liter and a claimed top speed of 202km/hr.

Information What about the pricing?