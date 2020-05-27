German automaker BMW has officially unveiled the facelifted version of its luxury sedan, the 5 Series. It comes with some nifty design tweaks, upgraded mechanics, and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain on the range-topping M550i trim. Notably, the updated model will arrive in international markets later this year, with India launch likely to happen in 2021.

Exteriors BMW 5 Series: At a glance

The BMW 5 series has an appealing front fascia with a slightly wider chrome grille, an updated front bumper, and trapezoidal air dams and exhausts. The headlamps have also been tweaked, and they now house L-shaped daytime running lights with indicators located at the outer edges. On the sides, the sedan gets blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, and sportier alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the facelifted 5 Series gets a five-seater premium cabin with dual-tone dashboard, electric seats, automatic climate control, sunroof, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. Further, it has a 10.3-inch or an optional 12.3-inch touchscreen display with the latest 7th-generation version of BMW's iDrive infotainment system. For safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The India-bound BMW 5 Series (facelift) is expected to be offered with three engine options: a 2.0-liter diesel which generates 190hp, a 3.0-liter diesel with a power figure of 265hp, and a 2.0-liter petrol unit with a power output of 252hp. To manage transmission duties, the car will be offered with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Pricing What about the pricing?