Royal Enfield's much-awaited cruiser, the Meteor 350, is set to go official in India next month. In an interview with carandbike, Vinod Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield, has confirmed that the Meteor 350 will be launched in the country by the end of June. In fact, recently some key details of the upcoming model got leaked online, revealing its design, features, and expected pricing.

Design How will the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 look like?

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will feature a retro design with a double-cradle frame, a rounded halogen headlight, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a split-type seat, and blacked-out alloy wheels. The motorcycle is expected to get a semi-digital twin-pod instrument cluster, possibly with Bluetooth connectivity. Moreover, it will sport a dual-tone color scheme and offer buyers several personalization options.

Information Power and performance

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 350cc single-cylinder UCE engine that is tipped to generate a maximum power of 19.8bhp and a peak torque of 28Nm. Further, the motor is likely to come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety On the road

For the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. For suspension duties, the cruiser will house a set of telescopic forks on the front and dual-shock absorbers on the rear.

Information What about the price?