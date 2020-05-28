Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG C 63 Coupe and GT R in India, at Rs. 1.33 crore and Rs. 2.48 crore, respectively. These two arrive as the top-of-the-range, high-performance variants of the C-Class and GT line-up available in the country. Notably, both the models are available for purchase via the company's e-retail website as well as select dealerships.

Mercedes-Benz has announced a special financing offer - Star Ease Compact Package - for the AMG C 63 Coupe, and GT R. Under this scheme, buyers can own the car of their choice for two years and unlimited kilometers by paying just Rs. 97,000.

Exteriors 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R: At a glance

The Mercedes-AMG GT R has an eye-catching look, with a chrome-covered vertical slat grille, a sloping roof design, re-designed exhaust, rear diffuser, and an attractive paint job. The vehicle has a muscular-looking bonnet with sculpted lines, sleek LED headlamps and taillights, and sporty alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. Further, it has a wheelbase of 2,630mm and a boot space of 285-liters.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R offers a two-seater cabin featuring adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are features like multiple airbags, crash sensors, and rear parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 GT R is powered by a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter, V8 engine that comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It also gets an active aerodynamics package for improved stability at high speeds. The motor generates 585hp of maximum power and 700Nm of peak torque, allowing the car to accelerate from 0-100km/hr in 3.6 seconds and reach a top-speed of 318km/hr.

Features A look at the AMG C 63 Coupe