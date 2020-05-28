Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched its BS6-compliant Z650 in India. The updated model is priced at Rs. 5.94 lakh, which is Rs. 25,000 more than the outgoing model.

It comes with a few cosmetic updates, some new tech features, and an updated engine that meets the BS6 norms.

The motorcycle can be bought via Kawasaki dealerships or through the company's website.