Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched its BS6-compliant Z650 in India. The updated model is priced at Rs. 5.94 lakh, which is Rs. 25,000 more than the outgoing model.
It comes with a few cosmetic updates, some new tech features, and an updated engine that meets the BS6 norms.
The motorcycle can be bought via Kawasaki dealerships or through the company's website.
Design
2020 Kawasaki Z650: At a glance
The BS6 Kawasaki Z650 sits on a high-tensile trellis steel frame and features an exposed 'Sugomi' design with a new protruding headlamp, stepped-up seat, and attractive paint job. It also gets new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires.
Further, the tourer has an all-LED lighting setup and packs a 4.3-inch full-TFT instrument console with support for Bluetooth, GPS, and smartphone connectivity.
Power and performance
The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 is powered by a BS6-compliant 649cc parallel-twin engine paired which generates 68hp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to a six-speed manual gearbox as well as a revised airbox and exhaust.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
To ensure the safety of the rider, the updated Kawasaki Z650 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved road handling.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are managed by telescopic forks on the front side and preloaded adjustable shock on the rear side.
What about pricing?
The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 in India carries a price-tag of Rs. 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs. 25,000 higher than its outgoing BS4 counterpart. At this price point, it takes on the likes of Harley-Davidson Street 750.