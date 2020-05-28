German automaker BMW has unveiled the facelifted version of its 6 Series Gran Turismo (GT). The updated model comes with a refreshed design, upgraded petrol, diesel engines with a mild-hybrid system, and a host of other features. Notably, the previous-generation 6 Series GT has been discontinued in some markets due to low demand but continues to retail in India as of now.

Exteriors 2021 BMW 6 Series GT: At a glance

The 2021 BMW 6 Series GT looks similar to the outgoing model but gets some cosmetic tweaks. It now has a larger 'kidney grille', updated front and rear bumpers, and new headlights as well as taillamps. It even has an eye-catching side profile with blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Further, it has a wheelbase of 3,070mm and a ground clearance of 124mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the new BMW 6 Series GT is mostly the same as the pre-facelift model. It has a panoramic sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control system, electrically adjustable rear seats, and a power steering wheel. For connectivity, it gets an updated digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with BMW's latest software, and a Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

Engine Power and performance

Internationally, BMW is offering two petrol and three diesel powertrains. The petrol line-up comprises a 2.0-liter engine that makes 258hp/400Nm, and a 3.0-liter mill that generates 333hp/450Nm. Diesel options include a 2.0-liter motor that makes 190hp/400Nm and a 3.0-liter one that comes in two tunes of 286hp/650Nm and 340hp/700Nm. All motors come fitted to a 48V mild-hybrid system and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

