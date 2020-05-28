-
German automaker BMW has unveiled the facelifted version of its 6 Series Gran Turismo (GT).
The updated model comes with a refreshed design, upgraded petrol, diesel engines with a mild-hybrid system, and a host of other features.
Notably, the previous-generation 6 Series GT has been discontinued in some markets due to low demand but continues to retail in India as of now.
Exteriors
2021 BMW 6 Series GT: At a glance
The 2021 BMW 6 Series GT looks similar to the outgoing model but gets some cosmetic tweaks. It now has a larger 'kidney grille', updated front and rear bumpers, and new headlights as well as taillamps.
It even has an eye-catching side profile with blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels.
Further, it has a wheelbase of 3,070mm and a ground clearance of 124mm.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
Inside, the new BMW 6 Series GT is mostly the same as the pre-facelift model. It has a panoramic sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control system, electrically adjustable rear seats, and a power steering wheel.
For connectivity, it gets an updated digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with BMW's latest software, and a Bowers & Wilkins audio system.
Engine
Power and performance
Internationally, BMW is offering two petrol and three diesel powertrains. The petrol line-up comprises a 2.0-liter engine that makes 258hp/400Nm, and a 3.0-liter mill that generates 333hp/450Nm.
Diesel options include a 2.0-liter motor that makes 190hp/400Nm and a 3.0-liter one that comes in two tunes of 286hp/650Nm and 340hp/700Nm.
All motors come fitted to a 48V mild-hybrid system and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Information
What about pricing?
The pricing and availability details of 2021 BMW 6 Series GT will be announced in the coming weeks. In India, it is expected to arrive sometime next year and will carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 64.90 lakh.