German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the facelifted versions of the E-Class Coupe and the E-Class Cabriolet. The updated models come with mild-hybrid engines, refreshed designs, and offer a really hi-tech cabin. As per reports, these premium tourers are expected to arrive in the international markets later this year. However, there is no word on their launch in India as of now.

Exteriors 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: At a glance

The 2020 E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet come with an updated front-fascia, featuring an 'A-shape' grille, sculpted bonnet, as well as flatter LED headlamps and taillights. Further, the top-spec AMG variants get a bespoke grille and a new front splitter. They also get indicator-mounted ORVMs, 19-inch/20-inch alloy wheels, and a sloping roof design on the Coupe and the retractable roof on the Cabriolet.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet come with a dual-tone dashboard and a multifunctional steering wheel with capacitive touch controls. Meanwhile, the AMG variants get a Dynamic Plus Package, comprising a refreshed steering wheel, and a racing mode with drift function. For connectivity, the cars offer an MBUX infotainment panel with two 10.25-inch displays or larger 12.3-inch screens as optional.

Engine Power and performance

The standard E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet are offered in two petrol and three diesel engine options, ranging from 195hp 2.0-liter to 367hp 3.0-liter options. The motors come paired to an in-house 48V Integrated Starter Generator and a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, the AMG E53 models use a twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine that makes 435hp and packs a starter-generator which produces an extra 21hp/249Nm.

Information What about pricing?