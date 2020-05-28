-
Nissan-owned Datsun has launched the facelifted version of its entry-level hatchback, the redi-GO, in India.
The base model carries a price-tag of Rs. 2.83 lakh, which is Rs. 3,000 more than the price of its outgoing BS4 counterpart. Meanwhile, the top-spec T(O) AMT variant is priced at Rs. 4.77 lakh.
The facelifted redi-GO comes with three engine-gearbox combinations and has four trim levels.
Exteriors
Datsun redi-GO (facelift): At a glance
The Datsun redi-GO (facelift) has an attractive front fascia with a chrome-surrounded grille, new slimmer headlamps, and a revised front bumper with L-shaped LED DRLs and fog lamps.
On the sides, it gets body-colored ORVMs and door handles, and dual-tone wheel covers on the top-spec model.
The hatchback now comes in six color options including two new shades of blue and brown.
Comfort
A peek inside the cabin
Inside, the redi-GO (facelift) has with a five-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric seat covers, new trim on the doors, and a power steering wheel.
For connectivity, the car packs an 8-inch touchscreen panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. This unit also serves as the display for the rear parking camera.
For safety, it offers a driver's airbag and ABS with EBD.
Engine
Power and performance
The redi-GO (facelift) is offered in two BS6-compliant petrol engines. The 0.8-liter engine makes 54hp/72Nm while the 1.0-liter mill generates 68hp/91Nm.
Both motors come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, with an AMT unit as optional.
Further, the 0.8-liter redi-GO offers an ARAI-rated mileage of 20.71km/liter, while the 1.0-liter manual and 1.0-liter AMT versions have a fuel efficiency of 21.7km/liter, and 22km/liter, respectively.
Pricing
What about the price?
The Datsun redi-GO (facelift) is available in six variants: 0.8 D, 0.8 A, 0.8 T, 0.8 T(O), 1.0 T(O), and 1.0 T(O) AMT. The base variant is priced at Rs. 2.83 lakh while the top-end model carries a price-tag of Rs. 4.77 lakh.
At this price point, it takes on Maruti Alto, Renault KWID 0.8, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and Renault KWID 1.0.