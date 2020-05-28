Nissan-owned Datsun has launched the facelifted version of its entry-level hatchback, the redi-GO, in India. The base model carries a price-tag of Rs. 2.83 lakh, which is Rs. 3,000 more than the price of its outgoing BS4 counterpart. Meanwhile, the top-spec T(O) AMT variant is priced at Rs. 4.77 lakh. The facelifted redi-GO comes with three engine-gearbox combinations and has four trim levels.

Exteriors Datsun redi-GO (facelift): At a glance

The Datsun redi-GO (facelift) has an attractive front fascia with a chrome-surrounded grille, new slimmer headlamps, and a revised front bumper with L-shaped LED DRLs and fog lamps. On the sides, it gets body-colored ORVMs and door handles, and dual-tone wheel covers on the top-spec model. The hatchback now comes in six color options including two new shades of blue and brown.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the redi-GO (facelift) has with a five-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric seat covers, new trim on the doors, and a power steering wheel. For connectivity, the car packs an 8-inch touchscreen panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. This unit also serves as the display for the rear parking camera. For safety, it offers a driver's airbag and ABS with EBD.

Engine Power and performance

The redi-GO (facelift) is offered in two BS6-compliant petrol engines. The 0.8-liter engine makes 54hp/72Nm while the 1.0-liter mill generates 68hp/91Nm. Both motors come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, with an AMT unit as optional. Further, the 0.8-liter redi-GO offers an ARAI-rated mileage of 20.71km/liter, while the 1.0-liter manual and 1.0-liter AMT versions have a fuel efficiency of 21.7km/liter, and 22km/liter, respectively.

Pricing What about the price?