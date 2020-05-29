TVS Motor Company has hiked the prices of the BS6-compliant RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V by Rs. 2,000, and Rs. 2,500 respectively. While the company has not revealed the reason for this price hike, reports suggest this could be an attempt to make up for the losses suffered due to poor sales in the lockdown period.

Design Apache RTR 160 4V, 200 4V: At a glance

The Apache RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V come with a double-cradle frame and sport a semi-faired design. The bikes offer attractive graphics, LED headlamps and taillights, as well as blacked-out alloy wheels and upswept exhausts. However, the RTR 200 4V gets a bulkier fuel tank, split seats, golden-colored front forks, and sportier alloy wheels.

Power Power and performance

The Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V are powered by BS6-compliant 159.7cc and 197.75cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engines, respectively. The former is capable of producing 15.8bhp of power and 14.12Nm of peak torque, while the latter churns out 20.2bhp and 16.8Nm. The transmission duties on both the motorcycles are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension?

The Apache RTR 160 comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, drum/disc brake on the rear end, and single-channel ABS. Meanwhile, the RTR 200 offers disc brakes on both the wheels and dual-channel ABS. Further, both the motorcycles house telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock suspension on the rear side.

New prices What about the pricing?