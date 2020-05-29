German automaker Volkswagen has unveiled a new trim for its T-Roc SUV. Dubbed as T-Roc Black Edition, the new variant is based on the mid-spec SE model and comes with a murdered-out look as well as added equipment. In the international markets, the T-Roc is already available in over five trim levels, while in India, it comes in a single fully-loaded variant.

Exteriors Volkswagen T-Roc Black Edition: At a glance

Volkswagen T-Roc Black Edition has an eye-catching front fascia, featuring a sleek blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, and LED headlamps. It also gets a privacy glass on the rear, a new decal on the C-pillar, and a blacked-out finish on the OVRMs, roof rails, alloy wheels, and exhaust pipes. Moreover, the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,590mm and a boot space of 445 liters.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the T-Roc Black Edition sports a five-seater cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof, 'piano black' dash pads, black roof lining, and leather upholstery. It also gets footwell illumination, white ambient lighting, a multifunctional sports steering wheel with adaptive cruise control, and a Beats Audio system. Further, the crossover houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Engine Power and performance

The Volkswagen T-Roc Black Edition is available with two petrol and two diesel engine options. The TSI turbo-petrol options include a 113hp 1.0-liter motor and 1.5-liter mill which generates 148hp. Meanwhile, the TDI diesel variants come with a 113hp 1.6-liter motor and a 148hp 2.0-liter engine. As for transmission duties, the company is offering a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG unit.

Information What about the pricing?