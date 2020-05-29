Suzuki has launched the BS6-compliant versions of its Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles in India. The duo comes at a starting price of Rs. 1.63 lakh, which is up to Rs. 3,400 more than the outgoing variants. Notably, the bikes debuted in India at the 2020 Auto Expo, and carry nearly the same power as their BS4 counterparts.

Design Suzuki Gixxer 250, SF 250: At a glance

The Gixxer 250 and SF 250 come with an eye-catching look with impressive body graphics, sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, and a stout exhaust pipe. However, the former sports a naked street design, while the latter comes with a fully-faired look. Moreover, both the motorcycles house a fully-digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting.

Information Power and performance

The new Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF 250 come with an updated BS6-compliant 249cc engine which generates 26.5hp of power at 9,300rpm and 22.2Nm of peak torque at 7,300rpm. For transmission duties, both motorcycles get a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. To manage suspension duties, the motorcycles house telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?