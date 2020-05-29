Mercedes-Benz will launch the next-generation GLS in India on June 17, the company's top boss in India, Martin Schwenk, has announced on social media. The upcoming flagship SUV, unveiled at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, retains the proportions of its predecessor while offering a longer wheelbase, a hi-tech cabin, and updated petrol as well as diesel powertrains.

Instagram Post Here is the announcement

Lifting the shades on June 17th 😎. The #NewGLS. #AllKindsOfStrength #restlessfortomorrow A post shared by martins_masala on May 28, 2020 at 11:55pm PDT

Exteriors Next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS: At a glance

The latest Mercedes-Benz GLS is over 5-meter in length and features an eye-catching front fascia with a chrome-covered grille, a muscular-looking bonnet with sculpted lines, and angular looking headlamps On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, alloy wheels, and chrome highlights around the windows. The new model also gets an increased wheelbase which will allow for more legroom.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the new Mercedes-Benz GLS offers a luxurious seven-seater cabin with a sunroof, automatic climate control, adjustable heated seats draped in leather, and a multifunctional steering wheel with capacitive touchpads. It also offers a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 12.3-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment panel for connectivity, and has an auto parking feature.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS is likely to come with a 3.0-liter petrol mill which generates 367hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. There will also be a 3.0-liter diesel unit which produces 286hp/600Nm and powers an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system via a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?