Toyota is planning to launch the refreshed version of its premium SUV, the Fortuner, in Thailand on June 4. The facelifted model is expected to get plenty of design changes, an updated cabin, and a more powerful engine, at least in the international markets. In India, the flagship SUV will be launched next year. Here are more details.

Exteriors Toyota Fortuner (facelift): At a glance

The Toyota Fortuner (facelift) will sport an eye-catching front fascia with an updated grille, revised bumpers, refreshed LED headlamps, and a restructured bonnet. Moreover, it will get some tweaks on the rear side as well along with roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and new 17-inch alloy wheels. The upcoming SUV is expected to have a wheelbase of 2,745 and ground clearance of 220mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

No details regarding the interiors of the Fortuner (facelift) are known as of now. However, it is expected to house a spacious and luxurious seven-seater cabin akin to its predecessor. It is also likely to get an advanced touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity features. For safety, the car is expected to have seven airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Engine Power and performance

In overseas markets, the Fortuner (facelift) will sport a more powerful version of the 2.8-liter diesel engine available on the current model. The motor will reportedly generate over 200hp of maximum power as against 177hp on the existing model. Meanwhile, in India, the SUV is expected to retain the current 2.8-liter diesel and 2.7-liter petrol powertrains, which come mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?