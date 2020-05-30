Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched its premium 1.0-liter sports tourer, the Ninja 1000SX, in India. The motorcycle carries a price-tag of Rs. 10.79 lakh, which is Rs. 50,000 costlier than the 2019 model. It comes with an updated BS6 engine, and refreshed design. Moreover, the company has started accepting bookings for the vehicle via its website and dealerships across the nation.

Design Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX: At a glance

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX comes with an aggressive-looking fully-faired design, headlined by a beefy front apron, side fairings, split headlights, and attractive graphics. The bike also sports an updated windshield, a new exhaust system, split seats, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Moreover, it gets a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and all-LED lighting setup.

Information Engine and Power

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX packs a BS6-compliant 1,043cc DOHC liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission gearbox. It generates 142hp of power at 10,000rpm and 111Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Ninja 1000SX has disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard. The bike gets rider-friendly electronic aids such as cruise control and a quick-shifter clutch, and four switchable riding modes - Rain, Sport, Road, and a programmable Rider mode. To handle suspension duties, it houses 41mm inverted cartridge forks at the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information What about the price?