If you have a budget of Rs. 3 lakh to spend on a new motorcycle, you can choose from a variety of roadsters, sports bikes, and some modern classics too. From the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 to KTM 390 Duke and Apache RR 310, several great options are already available in the Indian market. Here, we have listed some of our favorites.

Bike #1 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Priced at Rs. 2.80 lakh

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a naked street design with heavy chrome work and an analog-digital instrument panel. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 648cc, parallel-twin engine, which generates 47bhp of maximum power and peak torque of 52Nm. For safety, it has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency.

Bike #2 KTM 390 Duke: Priced at Rs. 2.53 lakh

The KTM 390 Duke offers an eye-catching naked design with matching alloy wheels and body frame, split seats, and a fully-digital instrument panel with smartphone connectivity. This performance bike is powered by a 373 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 43bhp of power at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 37Nm at 7,000rpm. It also comes with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.

Bike #3 TVS Apache RR 310: Costs Rs. 2.40 lakh

The TVS Apache RR 310 offers a sporty look with a fully-faired design, a digital instrument console with mobile connectivity, split seats, and an all-LED lighting setup. It is powered by a 313 cc single-cylinder engine, which makes 34bhp of maximum power at 9,700rpm and 27.3Nm of peak torque at 7,700rpm. For safety, the sports tourer gets disc brakes on both the wheels.

Bike #4 KTM 390 Adventure: Priced at Rs. 2.99 lakh