As per a leaked document, Kia Motors India will add a host of new features to the 2020 version of its compact SUV, the Seltos. The updated model is tipped to come with an emergency stop signal, USB charging, electric sunroof, LED room lamps, and AI voice command, among other features. The 2020 Seltos is also expected to get a price hike.

Exteriors 2020 Kia Seltos: At a glance

The 2020 Seltos is expected to look similar to the 2019 model, featuring a dual-tone color scheme, a chrome-surrounded grille, a muscular bonnet, as well as sporty-looking alloy wheels. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, and roof rails. Moreover, it will have an all-LED lighting setup and feature a metal scuff plate with the company's logo.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the 2020 Kia Seltos will have a luxurious five-seater cabin with black interiors, ventilated leather seats, electric sunroof, LED room lamps, and a power steering wheel. For connectivity, it will get a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with AI voice command, USB charging ports at the front and rear, and emergency stop signal. It will have six airbags, and ABS with EBD.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Kia Seltos will be offered in three BS6-compliant engine options- 1.5-liter petrol, 1.4-liter turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel. The petrol and diesel mills will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, a CVT and 6-speed torque converter AMT powertrain will be offered as optional. Meanwhile, the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol model will come paired to a seven-speed DCT unit.

Information What about the pricing?