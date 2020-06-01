BMW's upcoming entry-level sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupe, has been spotted testing on the roads in Pune. The car comes with an updated design, some new features, and is likely to be offered in two engine options. To recall, the vehicle made its international debut last November and will compete with Mercedes A-Class Limousine and Audi A3 in the country.

Exteriors BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: At a glance

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe features a sloping roof design with a shark fin antenna mounted on the top. On the front, it has a chrome-covered twin-kidney grille, sweptback headlamps with twin LED DRLs, as well as an updated front bumper with wider air dams. The car also gets four-spoke alloy wheels, side skirts, twin exhausts, and an M Sport kit.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Just like the international model, the India-bound BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will offer a spacious five-seater cabin with 10-way power front sport seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. For connectivity, the car will offer an 8.8-inch instrument cluster and another 8.8-inch central information display with Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay support.

Engine Power and performance

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will get two BS6-compliant engine options in India- 2.0-liter petrol, and a 2.0-liter diesel. The former will generate 189bhp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque, while the latter will produce 187bhp of power and a peak torque of 400Nm. Both the engines are expected to come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission gearbox as standard.

Information What about the pricing?