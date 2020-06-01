Kia Motors has launched the 2020 version of its compact SUV, the Seltos, in India. The updated crossover comes at a starting price of Rs. 9.89 lakh for the base HTE 1.5 petrol model and goes up to Rs. 17.34 lakh for the range-topping GTX+ diesel AMT variant. Meanwhile, the GTK and GTX DCT trims have been discontinued due to poor sales.

Exteriors 2020 Kia Seltos: At a glance

The 2020 Kia Seltos comes with a dual-tone color scheme, a chrome-surrounded grille, a muscular bonnet, and metal scuff plates. It also gets a refreshed rear bumper with faux dual-exhaust pipes. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars and wheel arches, body-colored ORVMs, and chromed door handles. The car also gets an all-LED lighting setup and sporty-looking alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Seltos offers a spacious five-seater cabin with black interiors, a silver-finished temperature control panel, electric sunroof, ventilated leather seats, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. For connectivity, the SUV gets a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear USB charging ports, remote engine start, and emergency stop signal.

Information Power and performance

The Seltos comes in three BS6-compliant engine options. The 1.5-liter petrol mill churns out 115hp/144Nm, the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor generates 140hp/242Nm, and the 1.5-liter diesel engine makes 115hp/250Nm. It gets three driving modes (Normal, Eco and Sport) and three terrain modes (Wet, Mud and Sand).

Pricing What about the pricing?