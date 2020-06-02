Piaggio India has launched its BS6-compliant Vespa Notte 125 scooter in India. It comes at a price of Rs. 91,492, which is Rs. 19,462 more than the outgoing BS4 counterpart. The scooter now has a fuel-injected engine but retains the styling and features of its predecessor. Moreover, with the mechanical update, the power and torque figures have seen a marginal drop.

Design Vespa Notte 125: At a glance

When it comes to design, the BS6 Vespa Notte 125 looks similar to the outgoing BS4 model. It has a matte black color scheme, a circular halogen headlamp unit, apron-mounted turn indicators, and 'Notte' lettering on the apron storage box. The updated model also retains the black rear-view mirrors, black rails, chrome exhaust shield, and an analog instrument console.

Engine Engine and Power

The BS6-compliant Vespa Notte scooter is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that comes paired to a CVT gearbox. This motor generates 9.78bhp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 9.6Nm at 5,500rpm. In comparison, the BS4 unit produced 10bhp of maximum power and peak torque figure of 10.6Nm.

Information What about safety and suspension setup?

For rider's safety, the Vespa Notte 125 comes with a 149mm drum brake at the front and a 140mm drum unit on the rear. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the vehicle are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Pricing What about the pricing?