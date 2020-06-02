German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched its premium SUVs, the GLE 450, and GLE 400d, in India at Rs. 88.80 lakh and Rs. 89.90 lakh, respectively. These locally-assembled models now join the leagues of GLE 300d, and the GLE 400d Hip Hop Edition trims that were introduced in the country in January this year. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Here's a look at the new GLE models

Both the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 and GLE 400d feature a chrome-covered 'A'-shaped grille, a muscular-looking bonnet with sculpted lines, and silver-colored skid plates. On the sides, the GLE duo gets 20-inch alloy wheels, electronically-powered indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and chrome garnishing around the windows. The SUVs also get multi-beam LED headlamps with DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, and a powered tailgate.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Both the cars offer a spacious cabin with power-adjustable leather seats, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. For connectivity, the vehicles come with up to 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment, along with the latest MBUX software and wireless charging support. For safety, they are equipped with a 360-degree parking camera with a hands-free parking feature and blind-spot monitoring.

Engine Power and performance

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d is powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine that generates 330hp/700Nm. The mill comes mated to a nine-speed AMT gearbox that sends power to all the four wheels. Meanwhile, the GLE 450 gets a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder 367hp/500Nm turbo-petrol powertrain along with a 48V mild-hybrid system that can put an extra 22hp of power and 250Nm of torque.

Information What about the pricing?