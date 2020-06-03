Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the BS6 Pulsar 150 Neon in India by Rs. 4,437. With this revision, the motorcycle is now priced at Rs. 90,003. The company hasn't revealed the reason for this hike but it could be due to the losses incurred during the lockdown period. Reportedly, Bajaj Auto saw an 81% decline in its domestic sales last month.

Design Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon: At a glance

To recall, the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon features a semi-faired design with a matte-finished paint-job, black alloys, and neon-colored accents on the fuel tank, alloy wheels, as well as grab rail. It gets a halogen headlight, a LED taillight, blacked-out exhaust with chrome garnishing, and a semi-digital instrument console. It has a kerb weight of 144kg and a fuel capacity of 15 liters.

Information Power and performance

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is powered by a BS6-compliant 149.5cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that produces a maximum power of 14PS at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.4Nm at 6,000rpm. For transmission, it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety On the road

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is equipped with a 240mm disc brake on the front and a 130mm disc brake on the rear. It also gets single-channel ABS for better road handling. Further, it comes with telescopic forks on the front and a dual-shock unit on the rear for improved damping control.

Information Finally, what about the price?