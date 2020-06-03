Suzuki Motorcycle has hiked the price of Burgman Street in India by Rs. 1,800. With the latest revision, the premium scooter is now priced at Rs. 79,700. To recall, it received a price-hike of Rs. 7,000 when it was upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms. The updated model carries the same features and mechanical specifications as its BS4 counterpart.

Design BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street: At a glance

The Burgman Street 125 has a sporty look, featuring a large front apron with an integrated LED headlight, a tall windscreen, a flat-type seat, and a digital instrument console. The scooter also offers good under-seat storage, a mobile charging socket, two hooks for hanging bags, and two cubby holes. It has a kerb weight of 110kg and offers a fuel capacity of 5.5 liters.

Internals Power and performance

The BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine, coupled with an automatic CVT gearbox. The mill generates 8.7bhp of maximum power at 6,750rpm and 10Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. Moreover, the motor comes with Suzuki's Eco Performance technology and an engine start/stop function, which makes the vehicle more fuel-efficient.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street comes with disc brakes on the front wheels and drum brakes on the rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved braking performance. To handle suspension duties, the scooter offers telescopic forks at the front and a swing arm rear suspension.

Information What about the pricing?