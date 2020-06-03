Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled its 2020 Santa Fe. The premium SUV comes with an updated platform, a refreshed seven-seater cabin with advanced tech, and a plug-in hybrid motor for overseas markets. However, the company is yet to reveal the full specifications of the new Sante Fe as well as its availability details in the international markets.

Exteriors 2020 Santa Fe: At a glance

The 2020 Santa Fe gets a massive 3D mesh front grille along with a sculpted bonnet, sleek LEDs with T-shaped DRLs, and a new ventilation system. The skid plates have been updated on both the ends while the side vents are now vertical. There is also an elongated reflector bar on the rear side, blacked-out B-pillars, updated alloys, and chrome garnish around the windows.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the 2020 Santa Fe offers a spacious seven-seater cabin with a refreshed dual-tone dashboard made of soft-touch material and ventilated leather seats. The infotainment panel has undergone a revamp and it now comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display in place of a 7-inch unit. There is also a new shift-by-wire button arrangement that replaces the gear knob on the floating console.

Engine Power and performance

Hyundai is yet to reveal the engine details of the 2020 Santa Fe. However, it will be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Reports suggest the SUV could borrow the 265hp PHEV powertrain we saw on its recently-announced sibling, the Kia Sorento. Moreover, a hybrid petrol motor and a conventional diesel engine are also on the cards.

Information What about the pricing?