Flipkart Year End Sale: Top deals on best-selling smartphones
Business
In an attempt to push sales, Flipkart has announced Year End Sale, which will kick-off from December 21.
Under the sale, which will be live till December 23, the e-commerce giant would offer exciting deals across product categories including flat discounts on the smartphones, along with additional 10% discount on payments using ICICI Bank credit cards.
Here's a sneak-peek at the best deals.
Deal #1
Apple iPhone 11
The Apple iPhone 11 will be up for grabs at Rs. 64,900, along with additional bank discounts of upto Rs. 7,000, and no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 10,817.
The handset offers a 6.1-inch display with 828x1792 pixels resolution and 120Hz touch-sensing rate.
It packs industry-leading A13 Bionic processor, paired with upto 256GB storage, and a 3,110mAh battery which can be charged wirelessly.
Information
Apple iPhone 11 offers a promising photography experience
The iPhone 11 houses dual rear cameras including a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset houses a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper which also supports 4K video recording at upto 60fps.
Deal #2
ASUS ROG Phone 2
As part of the sale, the 8GB/128GB variant of the ASUS's spec-loaded flagship, the ROG Phone 2, will get Rs. 3,000 discount and it will be available at Rs. 37,999.
The handset sports an all-glass body featuring a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.
Under the hood, it packs a flagship Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and a humongous 6,000mAh battery.
Information
ASUS ROG Phone 2 comes with 48MP dual rear cameras
In the camera department, the ROG Phone 2 offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, paired with a secondary 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle sensor. Up front, it houses a 24MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper that supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Deal #3
Google Pixel 3a XL
In the sale, Google's Pixel 3a XL will be available at Rs. 30,999 (marked price: Rs. 44,999), along with a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 5,167.
The handset offers a 6-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
It is backed by a Snapdragon 670 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 3,700mAh battery.
Information
Google Pixel 3a XL houses pretty decent cameras as well
For photography, the Pixel 3a XL offers a single 12.2MP (f/1.8) rear camera and an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. The main camera, accompanied by a dual-LED flash, supports 4K video recording at 30fps and 1080p video recording at upto 120fps.
Deal #4
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Likewise, the Galaxy S9 Plus, Samsung's last year flagship, will be available at Rs. 27,999 (marked price: Rs. 62,500).
The IP68-rated phone features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, HDR10 support, and a physical fingerprint sensor.
It is powered by an Exynos 9810 processor, paired with 6GB RAM, upto 256GB expandable storage, and a 3,500mAh battery.
Information
What's the camera like on Galaxy S9 Plus?
The Galaxy S9 Plus sports a dual lens rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor and another 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/1.7) snapper for selfies, video calling, and face unlock.
Deal #5
Honor 20i
Lastly, the mid-ranger Honor 20i will get Rs. 6,000 discount, and will be available at Rs. 10,999.
The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ edge-to-edge screen featuring a waterdrop notched design and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Furthermore, it draws power from a Kirin 710 processor, 128GB internal storage, and a 3,400mAh battery with 10W fast-charging technology.
Information
Honor 20i houses a 32MP selfie snapper
In terms of optics, the Honor 20i houses triple rear cameras including a 24MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For the selfie lovers, the phone offers a respectable 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.