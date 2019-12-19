No. 1 Mi Fan Sale: Discounts on best-selling Xiaomi smartphones
Business
With Christmas and New Year eve just around the corner, Xiaomi is hosting the No. 1 Mi Fan Sale, which has kicked off from today and will go on till December 25.
Under the sale, the Chinese tech giant is offering exciting offers across product categories including upto Rs. 12,000 discount on smartphones, along with easy no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers.
Deal #1
Redmi K20 Pro
In the sale, Xiaomi's best-selling flagship, the Redmi K20 Pro, is listed with Rs. 4,000 discount and can be purchased at Rs. 24,999.
The handset features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with no notches and bezels, offering 91.9% screen-to-body ratio.
It draws power from a flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with upto 8GB RAM and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast-charging technology.
Information
Redmi K20 Pro offers a pop-up selfie snapper
The Redmi K20 Pro houses a triple camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. Up front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera for selfies, video calling, and face unlock.
Deal #2
Xiaomi Mi A3
As part of the sale, the Android One-based Mi A3 is available for purchase at Rs. 12,499 (marked price: Rs. 14,999).
Featuring a premium all-glass body and gradient design, the handset sports a 6.01-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and an in-screen fingerprint scanner for authentication.
Furthermore, it is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor and a 4,030mAh battery.
Information
What's the camera like on Mi A3?
For photography, the Mi A3 offers a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, the smartphone houses a 32MP (f/2.0) snapper housed in the display cut-out.
Deal #3
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Under the sale, the mid-ranger Redmi Note 7 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 (marked price: Rs. 15,999).
The handset sports an all-glass body featuring a 6.3-inch full-HD+ LCD display and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor.
It packs a Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset and a 4,000mAh battery. As for memory options, it offers upto 6GB RAM and upto 128GB storage.
Information
Redmi Note 7 Pro houses 48MP dual rear cameras
The Redmi Note 7 Pro houses a dual lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, paired with a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, the handset houses a 13MP selfie snapper that also supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Deal #4
Redmi Y3
Similarly, the selfie-centric Redmi Y3 can be purchased at Rs. 7,999 (MRP: Rs. 11,999).
The phone sports a familiar waterdrop notched design offering a 6.26-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
It is fueled by a Snapdragon 632 processor, coupled with upto 4GB RAM and upto 64GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset packs a solid 4,000mAh battery.
Information
The budget handset offers a respectable 32MP selfie snapper
In terms of optics, the Redmi Y3 houses dual rear cameras including a 12MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, paired with a 2MP secondary sensor to capture depth details. For the selfie lovers, the budget smartphone offers a mighty 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.
Deal #5
Redmi 8A
Lastly, the pocket friendly Redmi 8A is listed with flat Rs. 1,500 discount and is up for grabs at Rs. 6,499.
The smartphone offers a waterdrop notched design featuring a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.
The entry-level phone is powered by a Snapdragon 439 processor, coupled with upto 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Information
Redmi 8A is no slouch in the camera department
In the imaging department, the Redmi 8A houses a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper to capture selfies. The primary camera, accompanied with an LED flash, offers photography features like HDR, panorama, and supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Other models
These Xiaomi smartphones are also available with attractive discounts
Also, the mid-ranger Redmi K20 has received an attractive price drop of Rs. 3,000 and it is now up for grabs at Rs. 19,999.
The pocket-friendly Redmi Note 7S and Redmi 7 models are listed at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 6,999, respectively.
Lastly, Xiaomi's last year flagship, the Poco F1, is listed with upto Rs. 12,000 discount and is available starting Rs. 14,999.