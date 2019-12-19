Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top deals on best-selling OnePlus smartphones
In an attempt to attract more buyers, Amazon is hosting Fab Phones Fest year-end sale, which has kicked off from today and will be live till December 23.
Under the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering exciting offers on smartphones including upto Rs. 10,000 off on OnePlus handsets, along with an additional Rs. 3,000 discount using HDFC Bank cards.
Take a look.
Deal #1
OnePlus 7T Pro
The flagship OnePlus 7T Pro and its McLaren Edition are listed with Rs. 3,000 discount (on payments using HDFC Bank cards) and can be purchased at Rs. 50,999 and Rs. 55,999, respectively.
The handset features an edge-to-edge 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
Further, they pack top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and a 4,085mAh battery.
Information
What's the camera like on OnePlus 7T Pro?
The OnePlus 7T Pro houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, paired with a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper housed in a motorized pop-up module.
Deal #2
OnePlus 7 Pro
In the sale, the 8GB/256GB variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro is available with Rs. 10,000 flat discount and is currently listed at Rs. 42,999.
Featuring an all-screen notch-less design, the handset sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and 90Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, it is fueled by Snapdragon 855 processor and a solid 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Information
OnePlus 7 Pro houses a 16MP motorized pop-up selfie camera
The triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro comprises a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Up front, the phone houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera to capture selfies.
Deal #3
OnePlus 7T
Lastly, the entry-level 8GB/128GB variant of the OnePlus 7T is listed with flat Rs. 3,000 discount, and it is now up for grabs at Rs. 34,999.
The smartphone offers a familiar waterdrop notched design with 6.55-inch full-HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint reader.
Moreover, it draws power from Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, paired with upto 256GB storage, and a 3,800mAh battery.
Information
OnePlus 7T offers impressive cameras as well
On the imaging front, the OnePlus 7T houses triple rear cameras including a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens. For the selfie lovers, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper which also supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.