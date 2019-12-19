#FinancialBytes: Smart tips and tricks to save money while shopping
Business
Almost everyone loves shopping as well as saving some money on it.
However, it is important to be a smart shopper because sometimes we might buy stuff that we didn't even need in the first place and end up wasting a lot of money.
Here are some useful shopping tips and habits to inculcate that can help you save some money and time.
#1
Shop in a planned manner; carry required amount of cash
Most people tend to overspend and buy unnecessary items when they shop in an unplanned manner. It is important to make a shopping list first including all the required things and stick to it while shopping.
Also, carrying the required amount of cash or only a little extra can help shoppers in sticking to their budgeted expenditure and overcome the temptation to overspend.
#2
If you are shopping online, compare various websites first
One of the best ways to save money while shopping online is to compare the prices of products you wish to buy on various websites.
This ensures that you don't pay more for products that might be available at discounted prices.
It's important to note that prices keep fluctuating. And, comparison before shopping helps in availing amazing discounts and save money on shopping.
#3
Use shopping apps that offer cashback deals, discounts
Nowadays, there are a large number of shopping mobile apps available that can help people in saving a lot of money while shopping online.
These shopping apps provide a wide range of offers to users, including discount coupons, cashback offers, and exclusive deals across popular brands and e-commerce platforms such as Walmart, Amazon, Myntra, AJIO, and Flipkart among others.
#4
Redeem discounted gift cards and vouchers; avail credit/debit card offers
Shoppers can also use discounted gift cards and vouchers whenever they are shopping, online or offline. These cards/vouchers can be purchased form online/offline stores and be redeemed to avail maximum savings.
Also, banks usually partner with leading e-commerce portals and offline merchants to offer exclusive deals and discounts on purchases made through specific credit or debit cards, allowing shoppers to save substantial money.
#5
Keep checking for major sales to avail amazing deals
Another good way to save some money on shopping is to keep checking for major sales that happen both online and offline.
Shoppers can take advantage of such sales and pay less for the products they need by availing amazing discounts, cashbacks, and other deals.
Some of the major online sales include Flipkart's Big Billion Days and The Great Indian Festival by Amazon.