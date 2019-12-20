This 8-year-old vlogger is the world's highest-paid YouTuber, AGAIN
All those parents who think vlogging isn't a "serious career choice" may need a quick update on their facts. Much like how they started accepting Arts as a real degree.
According to Forbes, the highest-paid YouTuber in the world earned $26 million (approximately Rs. 185cr) this year.
And that's not even the best part. This YouTuber is just an 8-year-old kid.
Details
Ryan Kaji runs a YouTube channel with 22.9 million subscribers
8-year-old Ryan Kaji (real name: Ryan Guan) was named the highest-paid YouTuber for the second year in a row.
Kaji's YouTube channel is called 'Ryan's World'. It has 22.9 million subscribers and 35 billion views.
It was previously called 'Ryan ToysReview' and while it chiefly remains a toy review channel, it also features arts and crafts DIY videos, science experiments, music videos, skits, etc.
History
Last year, Kaji earned $22 million, topped Forbes' list
Kaji's parents started the channel in 2015 and it quickly took off. By 2017, he had already featured on the Forbes' list of highest-paid YouTuber.
In 2017, Kaji tied with Smosh (a sketch comedy channel run by Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox) at the eighth spot with $11 million earnings.
And, by 2018, he moved to the top of the list, earning $22 million.
Another child star
This 5-year-old is also among highest-earning YouTubers
However, Kaji isn't the only child who made it to the Forbes' list this year.
He is joined by the Russian-American YouTuber Anastasia Radzinskaya (also goes by the names Natsya or Stacy), who runs the YouTube channel 'Like Nastya Vlogs' with her dad.
Radzinskaya is one of the "world's fastest-growing creators" with 42.4 million subscribers and earnings of $18 million.
Other top-earners
Here are the others who made it to Forbes' list
Apart from Kaji at #1 and Radzinskaya at #3, the list features 'Dude Perfect' as the second-richest YouTuber ($20 million). It's run by five friends who perform inconceivable stunts and break world records.
'Dude Perfect' is followed by Rhett and Link ($17.5 million), Jeffree Star ($17 million), Preston ($14 million), PewDiePie and Markiplier (tied: $13 million), DanTDM ($12 million) and VanossGaming ($11.5 million).