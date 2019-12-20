#FinancialBytes: Best credit cards in India you can apply for
Credit cards play an essential role in our financial lives today and are one of the most widely-used cashless payment methods because of the convenience they provide.
People use credit cards for almost everything, and there are various types of cards that cater to different needs and purposes, offering different benefits.
Here are some of the best credit cards you can apply for.
#1
Citi Rewards Credit Card is the best for rewards
Citi Rewards Credit Card is one of the best credit cards for enjoying rewards that can be redeemed in various ways.
It comes with an annual fee of Rs. 1,000 (waived on spends on Rs. 30,000/year). Cardholders earn 1 point for every Rs. 125 spent; 10x points for spends on apparel/departmental stores/select partners. Collected points are redeemable for fuel, shopping, airmiles, cashback, vouchers, etc.
#2
The Axis Bank Neo Credit Card
The Axis Bank Neo Credit Card is one of the best cards available for availing cashbacks, hotel deals, and movie offers.
It comes with an annual fee of Rs. 250. Cardholders can enjoy two rewards points for every Rs. 200 spent, 10% discount on shopping (select spends), movie tickets, and Dining Delights (15% off at participating restaurants), gift vouchers, and many other benefits.
#3
About the Yatra SBI Credit Card
The Yatra SBI Card, offered by the State Bank of India in partnership with Yatra, is a great affordable travel credit card. It comes with an annual fee of Rs. 499.
Cardholders can enjoy 1 point for every Rs. 100 spent, 6x reward points for transactions at Yatra/departmental stores, bonus points for Yatra bookings, vouchers, access to airport lounges, fuel surcharge waiver, etc.
#4
The HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card
The HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card is considered the best card for travel, dining, and movies.
It has no joining fee and users can enjoy 10% cashback on all spends (first 90 days), two points on every Rs. 150 spent, extra reward points for transactions at select partners, movie vouchers, dining discounts under HSBC Dining Privileges, fuel surcharge waiver, etc.
#5
IndusInd Bank Platinum Aura Edge Credit Card
Platinum Aura Edge Master Credit Card by IndusInd Bank is a premium card offering the best offers across categories like travel, lifestyle, dining, and shopping.
It comes with no annual fee. Cardholders can enjoy 4 points for every Rs. 100 spent, complimentary access to hundreds of airport lounges worldwide. The points can be redeemed for air miles, luxury vouchers, hotel stay vouchers, etc.