Realme Winter Sale: Discounts on best-selling Realme smartphones
Business
In an attempt to attract more buyers, Realme is back with another edition of its year-end sale, the Realme Winter Sale.
Under the sale, which will be live till December 23, the Chinese tech giant is offering attractive discounts on smartphones, along with additional bank offers, 10% MobiKwik SuperCash (worth Rs. 1,000), exchange bonus, and easy no-cost EMI options.
Take a look!
Deal #1
Realme X2
As part of the special sale, Realme's newly launched smartphone, the X2, will be available everyday starting 12pm till December 23.
The handset, which starts at Rs. 16,999, comes with an all-glass body featuring a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, it packs Snapdragon 730G chipset, upto 8GB RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging technology.
Information
Realme X2 comes with 64MP quad rear cameras
The quad rear camera setup on the Realme X2 comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP (f/2.4) dedicated macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. To capture selfies, the phone offers a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Deal #2
Realme X
Under the sale, the premium mid-ranger Realme X is up for grabs at a starting price of Rs. 15,999 (marked price: Rs. 16,999).
The handset comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with no notches and bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
It draws power from a Snapdragon 710 chipset, paired with upto 256GB storage, and a 3,765mAh battery with 20W fast-charging technology.
Information
Realme X offers a 16MP motorized pop-up camera
On the imaging front, Realme X houses a mighty 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor and another 5MP (f/2.4) sensor to capture depth details. For the selfie lovers, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper housed in a motorized pop-up module.
Deal #3
Realme 5 Pro
In the sale, the wallet-friendly gaming handset, the Realme 5 Pro, is listed with Rs. 2,000 discount and can be purchased at Rs. 12,999.
The handset offers a 6.3-inch full-HD+ notched display and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 712 chipset, coupled with upto 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a solid 4,035mAh battery.
Information
Realme 5 Pro houses pretty decent cameras as well
The Realme 5 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP (f/2.4) dedicated macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, the phone houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Deal #4
Realme 3i
Similarly, the Realme 3i is available with Rs. 1,000 off and is currently listed at a starting price of Rs. 6,999.
Featuring a waterdrop notched display and gradient design, the handset offers a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.
The handset is fueled by a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, upto 4GB RAM, and a solid 4,230mAh battery.
Information
Realme 3i is no slouch in the camera department
For photography, the Realme 3i houses a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, paired with a secondary 2MP lens to capture depth details. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, there is a 13MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Deal #5
Realme C2
Lastly, the 2GB/32GB variant of the entry-level Realme C2 is currently up for grabs at Rs. 5,999 (marked price: Rs. 6,499).
The budget handset comes with a waterdrop notched design featuring a 6.1-inch HD+ screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
It packs a Helio P22 processor and a 4,000mAh battery. As for memory options, the phone offers upto 3GB RAM and upto 32GB storage.
Information
What's the camera like on Realme C2?
In terms of optics, Realme C2 houses a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For the selfie lovers, the handset offers 5MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper which also supports 1080p video recording.
Details
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to be available from December-24
Separately, the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition, which was launched alongside the standard X2 Pro model, will go on its first sale starting 8:55pm, December 24.
The handset, priced at Rs. 34,999, is internally the same as the standard model. But, it has been created by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa and is available in Red Brick and Concrete finishes with frosted glass protection.