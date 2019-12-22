This 4K Samsung TV is listed with a massive discount
Business
If you're planning to upgrade from you old CRT or HDTV to a new hi-tech 4K television, this might interest you.
As part of its Year End Sale, which will be live till December 23, Flipkart is offering massive discounts across all product categories, including a whopping 46% discount on the 43-inch model of the Samsung Super 6 TV, along with additional bank offers.
Offer
Here are more details about the offer
With a flat discount of 46%, the 43-inch Samsung Super 6 is currently up for grabs at Rs. 35,999 (marked price: Rs. 66,900) via Flipkart.
Apart from the aforementioned discount, buyers can also avail 10% instant discount on payments using ICICI Bank credit cards, 5% cashback using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and up to Rs. 21,500 additional discount on exchange offer.
Design and display
What does the Samsung Super 6 TV offer?
The Samsung Super 6 TV features a 43-inch rectangular LED screen with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, HDR support, and dual 10W speakers to offer a room-filling audio quality.
The TV has a 178-degree viewing angle and a 60Hz refresh rate for a flicker-free viewing experience.
Besides that, it also offers screen mirroring feature using which you can pair your smartphone with the TV.
Details
The television runs on Tizen OS
The Samsung Super 6 TV packs Mali-G51 GPU, paired with 1.5GB of RAM, and runs on Tizen OS.
The TV is touted to offer a lag-free gaming experience and comes with a bunch of in-built apps including Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube among others.
Moreover, according to the user's requirement, the TV can also be used as a full-fledged personal computer.
Information
Finally, what about connectivity options?
The smart TV comes with support for the latest connectivity options, including single-band Wi-Fi, screencasting, and USB sharing. It also houses two HDMI ports, one USB socket as well as one Ethernet socket, and another audio jack to let you connect external speakers.