Flipkart sale: Top deals on best-selling Nokia phones
Business
If you are planning to buy a new smartphone with premium design, pure Android interface, and impressive cameras, now might be a good time.
As part of its Year End Sale, which ends today, Flipkart is offering attractive offers and price-cuts on Nokia smartphones along with an additional 10% discount on ICICI Bank credit cards.
Here are more details.
Phone #1
Nokia 7.2
In the sale, the Nokia 7.2, which arrived in India in September, is available at a starting price of Rs. 16,599 (marked price: Rs. 19,999).
The premium handset comes with an all-glass body featuring a waterdrop notched design, a 6.3-inch full-HD+ LCD display, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.
Under the hood, it packs a mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB/6GB RAM, and a 3,500mAh battery.
Information
Nokia 7.2 offers a respectable 48MP triple rear camera
For photography, the Nokia 7.2 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. Up front, the handset houses a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper which supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Phone #2
Nokia 6.2
As part of the sale, the Android One-based Nokia 6.2 can be purchased at Rs. 13,890 (marked price: Rs. 17,699).
The handset features an edge-to-edge 6.3-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ resolution, HDR10 support, and a physical fingerprint reader.
It is fueled by a Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 3,500mAh battery with 10W fast-charging technology.
Information
Nokia 6.2 houses triple rear cameras for shutterbugs
In the imaging department, the Nokia 6.2 houses triple rear cameras including a 16MP (f/1.8) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 5MP lens to capture depth details. For the selfie lovers, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Phone #3
Nokia 7.1
Further, the Nokia 7.1 is listed with a massive 48% discount and is currently up for grabs at Rs. 12,717 (marked price: Rs. 24,561).
Featuring an all-glass body, the handset comes with a notched design and a prominent bottom bezel. It offers a 5.84-inch full-HD+ screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.
Moreover, it packs a Snapdragon 636 chipset and a 3,060mAh battery.
Information
Nokia 7.1 offers impressive cameras as well
The Nokia 7.1 offers a dual lens rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) secondary lens. The main camera, accompanied with LED flash, supports 4K video recording at 30fps. Up front, the phone houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Phone #4
Nokia 4.2
Similarly, the pocket-friendly Nokia 4.2 can now be purchased at Rs. 9,499 (marked price: Rs. 12,999).
The budget handset comes with an all-glass body featuring a 5.71-inch LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.
It is backed by a Snapdragon 439 chipset, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable memory. Under the hood, the Android One-based phone packs a 3,000mAh battery.
Information
What's the camera like on Nokia 4.2?
On the imaging front, the Nokia 4.2 houses dual rear cameras including a 13MP (f/2.2) primary lens and a secondary 2MP lens to capture depth details. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Phone #5
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Lastly, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is now available with a whopping 48% flat discount and is currently listed at a starting price of Rs. 8,999 (marked price: Rs. 17,600).
The phone features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ notched display and a physical fingerprint scanner.
It packs a Snapdragon 636 processor and a 3,060mAh battery. As for memory options, the phone offers upto 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.
Information
Nokia 6.1 Plus is no slouch in the camera department
In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, paired with a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. To capture selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper that also supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.