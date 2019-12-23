JioFiber users now getting free access to popular OTT platforms
Business
Reliance Jio has finally started offering free access to some of the popular OTT platforms to all its eligible JioFiber users.
Depending on the plan, the company is providing a complimentary subscription to Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, and Voot. Notably, JioFiber users will require a Jio set-top box to be able to avail these OTT subscriptions.
Here are more details.
Requisites
Jio set-top box, JioTV+ needed for streaming from OTT services
All JioFiber prepaid plans come bundled with a Jio set-top box when you opt for the company's Welcome Offer. The STB and its content aggregator JioTV+ app are required to avail these OTT subscriptions.
As of now, the company is offering access to Hotstar, SonyLIV, Voot, and JioCinema. Meanwhile, ZEE5 and SunNXT subscriptions will also be provided in the near future.
Eligible plans
Not all JioFiber plans offer OTT subscriptions
At present, JioFiber offers a total of six broadband plans ranging from the entry-level 100Mbps Bronze plan worth Rs. 699 per month to the top-tier Titanium pack which costs Rs. 8,499/month and offers 1Gbps speed.
However, not all plans offer free OTT subscriptions considering the entry-level Rs. 699 (Bronze) plan comes with JioCinema and JioSaavn subscriptions for three times only.
Information
Gold plan and other premium packs offer annual subscription
The Rs. 849 (Silver) pack offer free access to all the OTT subscriptions but for three times only. However, with the Gold pack or other premium plans (Diamond, Platinum, Titanium), you get access to all the OTT and entertainment apps for 1 year.
No preview offer
Jio has started billing all JioFiber users
With an aim to migrate around 5 lakh trial users to specific commercial tariff plans, Reliance Jio recently started billing new customers.
All customers who were enjoying free access to the internet as part of the Preview Offer are being asked to migrate to specific commercial plans to stay connected.
The onboarding exercise is likely to be completed in phases, over a month.