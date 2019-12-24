After Airtel, Jio VoWi-Fi is also live: Details here
Reliance Jio has started rolling-out its VoWi-Fi feature in India as it looks to take on Bharti Airtel which launched its Wi-Fi calling feature in the country earlier this month.
According to Telecom Talk, the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom major is currently offering its VoWi-Fi service in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Kolkata. However, the company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the roll-out.
Information
What is VoWi-Fi alias Wi-Fi calling?
Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) alias Wi-Fi calling uses Voice over IP (VoIP) technology to let you make calls over a Wi-Fi network. The service aims to enhance indoor voice calling experience by allowing you to seamlessly switch from LTE to VoWi-Fi when you are indoors.
Compatibility
Jio VoWi-Fi works with all the ISPs
According to the report, Reliance Jio's VoWi-Fi works on any broadband operator. Hence, you can use the service by connecting to your home, office, or any other public Wi-Fi hotspot.
Further, Jio's Wi-Fi calling feature can work on any VoWi-Fi enabled device. However, the complete list has not been released by the company.
Getting started
How to use Jio VoWi-Fi on your compatible device?
Wi-Fi calling does not require any additional apps and can be easily configured on a compatible handset.
Firstly, make sure you upgrade your device to its latest software version. Then, navigate to settings and turn on Wi-Fi calling and VoLTE.
It is important to activate both VoW-Fi and VoLTE so that your device can seamlessly transition between cellular and Wi-Fi calling.
Information
Separately, Airtel is also fast expanding its VoWi-Fi service
On a related note, Airtel's VoWi-Fi service, which was initially launched in the Delhi-NCR region, has expanded to several other circles. According to Telecom Talk, Airtel's Wi-Fi calling is now available in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, and Kolkata circles as well.