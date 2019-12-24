Jio's New Year offer provides unlimited services at Rs. 2,020
Business
Reliance Jio has introduced an attractive '2020 Happy New Year offer' wherein the company is providing one year of "unlimited services" for Rs. 2,020.
According to the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom major, the offer is available for all prepaid subscribers as well as JioPhone users starting today.
It is a limited-period offer, and will remain active till the first week of January.
Bundled benefits
Here's a look at the benefits for Jio prepaid subscribers
Reliance Jio's 2020 Happy New Year Offer gives you unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 1.5GB of high-speed daily data, and free SMSes (probably capped at 100 per day) for a total of 365 days.
For calls to other networks, a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 12,000 minutes will be applicable, according to reports.
Further, subscribers will also get access to Jio apps for 1 year.
Freebies
JioPhone users will also get similar benefits
As part of the offer, JioPhone users will also get unlimited services for one year along with a new JioPhone.
Alongside the 4G handset, subscribers will get unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, free SMSes, and complimentary access to Jio's suite of apps for a total of 365 days.
However, the data benefit will be limited to 0.5GB per day.
Wi-Fi Calling
Meanwhile, Jio has starting rolling out VoWi-Fi service in India
Separately, Jio has started rolling-out its VoWi-Fi feature in India as it looks to take on Bharti Airtel which already offers this service in some circles.
According to reports, Jio is currently offering its Wi-Fi calling service in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Kolkata regions.
Reliance Jio's VoWi-Fi works on any broadband operator, and it can be enabled on all VoWi-Fi compatible devices.
Process
Here's how to use Jio VoWi-Fi on your compatible smartphone
Reliance Jio's Wi-Fi calling service does not require any additional app and can be easily configured on an eligible handset.
To get started, upgrade your device to its latest software version and enable VoWi-Fi as well as VoLTE under your phone settings.
It is important to activate both VoW-Fi and VoLTE so that your device can seamlessly switch between cellular and Wi-Fi calling.