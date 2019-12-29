Top Reliance Jio prepaid plans available right now
Business
Over the past couple of months, Reliance Jio has introduced a slew of changes for its prepaid users including the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC), some temporarily appeasing "All-in-One" prepaid plans (now discontinued), and a bunch of new costlier tariffs.
With all these developments, chances are you are struggling to find the best pack for your monthly needs. Here, we have curated the best plans.
Pocket-friendly
Rs. 199 pack
If you don't wish to spend a whole lot of money on a mobile recharge plan, the Rs. 199 pack should be good for you.
The plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 100 daily SMSes, and 1,000 non-Jio calling minutes for a total of 28 days.
Additionally, you also get free access to all the Jio apps.
For heavy users
Rs. 349 pack
For heavy users who stream a lot of videos and live shows on their mobiles, the Rs. 349 plan fits the bill.
This recharge option comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 1,000 non-Jio calling minutes.
You also get 100 daily SMSes, a complimentary subscription to Jio apps, and a validity of 28 days.
Balanced plan
Rs. 599 pack
Meanwhile, if you are looking for a good balance between data benefit and validity, the Rs. 599 plan should be right up your alley.
It provides 2GB of data each day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 100 daily SMSes, and 3,000 non-Jio calling minutes for a total of 84 days.
And like other Jio plans, you also get free access to Jio's suite of apps.
Annual pack
Rs. 2,020 pack
Tired of monthly top-ups? Well, this Rs. 2,020 annual pack is surely one of the best long-term recharge plans available for prepaid users.
The pack offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 100 daily SMSes, and 12,000 non-Jio calling minutes.
It has a total validity of 365 days and also provides free access to all the Jio apps.