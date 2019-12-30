India
, and Grofers see a
, for instance, had to reschedule some
, it's also hitting something else - the vision of
, the
, the government has become more aggressive with internet shutdowns . While such action is aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation capable of fanning
, the instances of internet shutdowns in
, this paints a grim picture for
.
. A total of
. Due to the loss of customers and operational disruptions, the delivery guys and riders operating for food-delivery and cab companies are also losing their earnings . Ola/Uber drivers are said to be losing over Rs.
. Over
. Several companies, particularly those operating online, have been crippled due to internet blackouts and are losing millions . Here's more . Internet shutdowns and the broken dream of
. The cases of internet shutdowns are not just affecting individuals like you and me, but also impacting several businesses and the
's Digital
's study, a``highly connected"economy could grow up to
/
&
$ 0.6 million
$ 23.6 million
$ 6.6 million
1.5
10 million
10-20 %
105
134
2,500
2012
2012-2013
2018
2018-2019
21,336
25,000
3
377
5
A look at the situation of internet shutdowns in
AePS
AEPS-based
alone . Notably, J & K region still remains disconnected from the world, witnessing
and
are losing approximately Rs.
as people are unable to book cabs . People working for ride-hailing, delivery firms also losing earnings . As per
banking and
blackouts have been reported throughout this period, with half of those happening in
Citizenship Amendment Act
crore due to internet shutdowns . In this, telecom, food-delivery, and ride-hailing giants are the worst hit.
crore/day per state witnessing shutdowns -LRB- as people can't recharge online -RRB-, while food and grocery-delivery companies like Swiggy ,
Day
dip in order volumes.
doesn't look rosy for companies relying on the power of the internet to operate and serve their customers in different parts of the nation.
economy is said to have lost approximately Rs.
Grofers
has struggled, losing many orders . Internal operations being affected, too . In addition to e-commerce, the fin-tech and IT industries have also been hit by several instances of internet shutdowns . From basic
have grown from
in
In the wake of protests against
India
Jammu
Kashmir
KYC
Milkbasket
Modi
now
of the longest net shutdowns ever.
One
orders due to the inability to deliver without the internet . Similarly ,
Other industries also affected by internet shutdowns . Internet shutdowns have clearly crippled businesses and start-ups - the core of PM
OTP
OTP-based
PER
PM Modi
Poorly connected economies could lose a lot, per
population, while poorly connected ones could lose between
side of the problem . Many businesses are also struggling to handle existing orders, as their internal systems -LRB- at local units -RRB- don't function without the internet.
Telcos
the future
the last eight years
Thousands of crores lost due to internet shutdowns . Having said that, customers not being able to place orders is just
to
transfers, a lot of spheres have been affected, bringing both merchants and fin-tech companies to a halt . In the IT sector, businesses are having trouble connecting and delivering online services to their customers, audience.
UPI
verification to
Violence
vision . It cannot be said if the government would realize the repercussions of its actions, but if shutdowns continue at this rate ,
Zomato
 
