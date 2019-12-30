BSNL launches new Rs. 299, Rs. 491 broadband plans
Business
State-run BSNL has launched two new, affordable plans for its broadband users in India. These plans, priced at Rs. 299 and Rs. 491, offer up to 120GB monthly data at 20Mbps and unlimited calling benefit to any network via BSNL landline.
These are promotional plans and will remain available till the end of March 2020.
Here are more details.
Pocket-friendly pack
What are the benefits of the Rs. 299 plan?
The Rs. 299 BSNL broadband plan offers 50GB of monthly data (FUP limit) at 20Mbps and unlimited calling from BSNL landline. Once you exhaust the monthly data limit, the speed will drop to 1Mbps.
BSNL is also charging Rs. 500 as a security deposit for a new connection, but no other extra installation fee will be charged from the customer.
Key details
The Rs. 491 plan also comes with an FUP limit
Meanwhile, the Rs. 491 plan offers the same 20Mbps speed and unlimited calling benefit you get with the cheaper Rs. 299 pack. However, the FUP limit on the plan is 120GB.
Moreover, after a period of six months, BSNL will automatically migrate the subscribers of this plan to the 3GB CUL broadband plan.
Information
Both the new plans are valid for six months
These new plans, active since December 27, have been introduced on a promotional basis and will be valid for 90 days i.e. till the end of March next year. These plans are available for both new and existing users.
For heavy users
BSNL has also re-introduced its Rs. 777 broadband plan
Earlier this month, BSNL had re-launched its Rs. 777 broadband plan aka 500GB CUL plan in India. The popular plan offers 500GB (FUP limit) of monthly data at 50Mbps speed and unlimited calling benefit to all networks in India.
The plan is valid for 6-months and once the subscription period expires, users will be migrated to BSNL's 600GB CUL plan which costs Rs. 999/month.