Tata Sky increases prices of its HD, SD set-top boxes
Business
Tata Sky has increased the prices of its HD and SD set-top boxes (STBs) in India by up to Rs. 300. Notably, during the festive Diwali season, the company had reduced the prices of these STBs by the exact same amount.
So, with the latest price revision, you can buy a new Tata Sky connection from Rs. 1,399 onwards.
Here are more details.
Key details
A look a the new prices
Tata Sky has increased the prices of the SD STB by Rs. 300 to offer it at a new price of Rs. 1,399. Similarly, the HD STB has become costlier by Rs. 200 and it can now be purchased for Rs. 1,499.
The company has also reduced the price difference between the two STBs by Rs. 100 to drive more customers towards HD connections.
Information
New prices now reflecting on Tata Sky's website
The new prices are reflecting on the Tata Sky website and should be effective across all local dealers and retail stores in India. Note that the prices mentioned earlier are for the STB alone, you will need to subscribe to a channel pack separately.
Features
What are the benefits of these SD and HD STBs?
Tata Sky's SD STB is the entry-level device, compatible with TVs that have AV ports, and offers standard definition (SD) channels with DVD picture quality and CD-quality sound.
Mranwhile, if you have a TV with an HDMI port, you should buy the Tata Sky HD STB. It brings cinematic experience with a 1080i resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio along with Dolby Digital Surround Sound.
New option
The company is also working to launch Android-based Binge+ STB
Alongside the SD and HD connections, Tata Sky also offers a 4K set-top box at Rs. 6,400 and a Tata Sky HD Box+ Recorder at Rs. 9,300.
The company is also working to launch a new Android-based Binge+ STB that will bring satellite TV and OTT content to your TV in up to 4K resolution. We expect it to go official in early 2020.