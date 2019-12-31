Flipkart's 'Flipstart Days' sale 2020: Check best deals and offers
Business
Flipkart will host its first sale of the new year from tomorrow i.e January 1. Titled Flipstart Days, the monthly sale will remain live till January 3.
Under the sale, the e-commerce giant will offer up to 80% off across all product categories including fashion wear and accessories, home and furniture, television, home appliances, and electronics.
Here's a sneak-peek at the top deals.
Category #1
Deals on Electronics, accessories and home appliances
Under the sale, Flipkart will offer headphones, speakers from brands like JBL, Sony and Boat at up to 70% off.
Acer's Swift 3 Core laptop with Intel Core i5 8th-generation processor will be available at Rs. 49,990 (MRP: Rs. 62,589).
Further, home and kitchen appliances will be available at Rs. 279 while convection and grill ovens will be up for grabs at Rs. 1,599.
Information
Up to 80% off on fashion wear and home furniture
Men's and women's clothing will see a discount of 50-80% while footwear and accessories will be listed at up to 80% off. Similarly, home and furniture including beds and designer bedsheets will be available at 40-80% discount.
In-house brands
Flipkart brands will be available at up to 80% off
Meanwhile, Flipkart Smartbuy products including home and kitchen appliances, audio accessories, home tools and utilities, auto accessories, and others will be available at just Rs. 79.
Similarly, MarQ-branded appliances will be listed with up to 50% off. Further, Flipkart-branded clothes and footwear will be up for grabs in the sale at a minimum discount of 60%.
Information
Other noteworthy deals
Alongside the aforementioned offers, you can also check out Hot Deals on laptops and televisions, Flipstart specials, and other attractive combos like Buy 3 and Get 10% off, and Buy 4 and Get 15% off.