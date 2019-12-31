Amazon sale: Exciting deals on best-selling OnePlus smartphones
In an attempt to ramp up sales during the festive season, Amazon has announced attractive discounts on the OnePlus 7 and 7T smartphones.
As part of the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering price cuts of up to Rs. 10,000 along with an additional discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on HDFC Bank cards.
Here's a look at the best deals.
Deal #1
OnePlus 7 Pro
As part of the sale, OnePlus 7 Pro is available with up to Rs. 10,000 discount and is listed at a price of Rs. 42,999.
Featuring an all-screen notch-less design, the handset sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with 48MP triple rear camera, and a pop-up selfie snapper.
Under the hood, it is fueled by a Snapdragon 855 processor and a 4,000mAh battery.
Deal #2
OnePlus 7T
Under the sale, the OnePlus 7T can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 34,999 (marked price: Rs. 37,999).
The smartphone offers a familiar waterdrop notched design with 6.55-inch full-HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate, and 48MP triple rear camera.
Moreover, it draws power from Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, paired with up to 256GB storage, and a 3,800mAh battery.
Deal #3
OnePlus 7T Pro
The OnePlus 7T Pro is available at Rs. 53,999. Buyers can avail EMI options starting at Rs. 2,542, and up to Rs. 6,850 discount on smart exchange.
It features an edge-to-edge 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
Further, it packs a 48MP triple rear camera setup, 16MP motorized pop-up selfie camera, and top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.
Deal #4
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition
Lastly, the more premium OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, in solo 12GB/256GB configuration, is available at Rs. 58,999. Notably, buyers can avail 10% additional discount using HDFC PayZapp Card or 10% discount (up to Rs. 1,500) on Axis Debit EMI transactions.
It is internally the same as the OnePlus 7T Pro. However, it gets a fancier design; and McLaren-themed wallpapers and icons.